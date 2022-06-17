How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies are still trying to gain ground on the red-hot Braves. They will look to pick up a game with a win over the Nationals in game two today.

The Phillies (33-31) are on the road in Washington today for the second game of their five-game series against the Nationals (23-43). The Phillies beat the Nationals in game one last night by a score of 10-1. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Kyle Schwarber didn't get things going for the Phillies until the third inning when he hit a two-run home run. Nick Castellanos followed with an RBI single. J.T. Realmuto extended the lead to four with an RBI single, as well. Didi Gregorius stepped up to the plate and hit a two-run double to put a comeback out of reach for the Nationals. Gregorius ended up scoring on an error to make it 7-0.

In the top of the fourth, Schwarber hit his second home run of the night. Castellanos hit an RBI double to extend the lead to 9-0. The Nationals finally made their way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth with solo home run from Josh Bell. Unfortunately, that was the only run the team would score in the game. Yairo Muñoz finished off the scoring for the Phillies with a solo shot in the eighth. 

The Nationals have now lost four in a row and are sitting in last place in the NL East. The Phillies have been on a hot streak, but still trail the Braves by four games and the Mets by eight games. 

The Phillies will look to make it three in a row in this afternoon's game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Jun 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
