How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Tonight, in game two of a four-game weekend series, the Philadelphia Phillies send Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.11 ERA) to the mound having won each of the last five games Nola has started. Last night’s 6-2 home loss was the first for the Padres on this seven-game homestand after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres:

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mackenzie Gore (4-3, 3.64 ERA) will get the start for the Padres having picked up losses in each of his last two starts getting blistered for 14 earned runs in just 6.1 innings in back-to-back starts against Colorado. Prior to that Gore was 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA through his first nine starts in the big leagues and was making a strong case for rookie of the year considerations.

Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 20 home runs ranking him fourth in Major League Baseball. Schwarber has hit dingers in each of his last two games bringing his total to nine for the month of June.

The Padres pitching staff owns the MLB’s fifth-best ERA at 3.46, ranks third with 24 saves, and is tops in baseball with 39 quality starts.

Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper is hitting a team-high .325, has a hit in 15-of-17 games this month, and owns an eight-game hitting streak heading into tonight.

