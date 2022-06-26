How to Watch Phillies at Padres

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phillies picked up their second win of the series against the Padres on Saturday but it came at a cost.
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Today:
Game Date: June 26, 2022
Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Blake Snell hit Bryce Harper with a pitch and it broke his left thumb. It is a big injury for a Phillies team that is trying to keep up with the Mets and Braves in the NL East.
They were still able to get the win, but they much rather have a healthy Harper.
Sunday they will look to put that behind them as they go for their third win in a four-game series with the Padres.
The Padres, though, will be looking to salvage a series split before they hit the road for a big six-game road trip at Arizona and Los Angeles.
The Padres will turn to Yu Darvish looking to get that win. Darvish has been good again this year going 7-3 with a 3.17 ERA.
The Padres have won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four in a row with a win on Sunday.
