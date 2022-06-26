How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will look to finish off a big series win at San Diego when they take on the Padres in the finale of their four-game series

The Phillies picked up their second win of the series against the Padres on Saturday but it came at a cost.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Blake Snell hit Bryce Harper with a pitch and it broke his left thumb. It is a big injury for a Phillies team that is trying to keep up with the Mets and Braves in the NL East.

They were still able to get the win, but they much rather have a healthy Harper.

Sunday they will look to put that behind them as they go for their third win in a four-game series with the Padres.

The Padres, though, will be looking to salvage a series split before they hit the road for a big six-game road trip at Arizona and Los Angeles.

The Padres will turn to Yu Darvish looking to get that win. Darvish has been good again this year going 7-3 with a 3.17 ERA.

The Padres have won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four in a row with a win on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
Jun 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores (41) runs out his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 27, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Brandon Drury (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Giants

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after flying out during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18597826
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
USATSI_18597283
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field: U.S. Outdoor Championships

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18597156
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Diamondbacks

By Brandon Rush35 minutes ago
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy