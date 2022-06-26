How to Watch Phillies at Padres

The Phillies will look to finish off a big series win at San Diego when they take on the Padres in the finale of their four-game series

The Phillies picked up their second win of the series against the Padres on Saturday but it came at a cost.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Blake Snell hit Bryce Harper with a pitch and it broke his left thumb. It is a big injury for a Phillies team that is trying to keep up with the Mets and Braves in the NL East.

They were still able to get the win, but they much rather have a healthy Harper.

Sunday they will look to put that behind them as they go for their third win in a four-game series with the Padres.

The Padres, though, will be looking to salvage a series split before they hit the road for a big six-game road trip at Arizona and Los Angeles.

The Padres will turn to Yu Darvish looking to get that win. Darvish has been good again this year going 7-3 with a 3.17 ERA.

The Padres have won his last three starts and will be looking to make it four in a row with a win on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.