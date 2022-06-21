How to Watch Phillies at Rangers

The Phillies have begun to turn things around since manager Joe Girardi was fired. They'll look to continue building on their recent success when they face the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Phillies did not look like the team many expected them to be at the beginning of the season. However, they've managed to turn things around since firing manager Joe Girardi two weeks ago. They're 14-3 since, and will try to keep building on this run when they face the Rangers on Tuesday for the first game of a three-game mid-week series,

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Over the weekend, the Phillies played a rare five-game series against National League East foe the Washington Nationals. The Phillies won four of those five games, scoring 5.6 runs per game over those five games.

Part of the Phillies' recent success has been key bats heating up. Over the last 13 games, right fielder Bryce Harper is hitting .413 with three home runs and 12 runs driven in. In that same time span, first baseman Rhys Hoskins has started to flash his power ability, with four doubles and five home runs leading to a 1.192 OPS.

For Tuesday's game, the Phillies will send Kyle Gibson to the mound. Gibson has also been rolling lately - in his last start, he allowed just one earned run in eight innings while striking out six batters.

The Rangers will counter with American League Cy Young candidate Martin Perez. Perez is 4-2 in 13 starts this year with a 2.10 ERA.

