How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

The Rockies will look to continue their success when the scuffling Phillies come to town on Monday.

The Rockies (6-3) lost on Sunday, but are still one of the early season surprises in baseball, as they remain a game behind the Dodgers and Giants in the National League West. The Phillies (4-6) come to Denver losers of five of six after dropping a four-game series in Miami.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado fell behind the Cubs 5-0 on Sunday and couldn't climb all the way back in a 6-4 loss as it split the four-game series with Chicago. First baseman C.J. Cron is off to a scorching start at the plate with five home runs and 10 RBIs in nine games.

Free-agent addition Kris Bryant is still looking for his first home run of the season, but is slashing .343/.375/.457.

Philadelphia has a staff ERA of 5.07, with the starters getting lit up for a 5.68 ERA and 1.353 WHIP in 44.1 innings. Offensively, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have two home runs each, but Harper — the reigning NL MVP — is slashing .216/.333/.486, while Schwarber is at .139/.225/.333.

Right-hander Aaron Nola is scheduled to make his third start for the Phillies. He's allowed seven runs on seven hits in 9.1 innings so far, with 12 strikeouts and three walks. He's served up three home runs as well. Nola was tagged for three runs in 3.1 innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Chad Kuhl, signed as a free agent in March, is set to make his second start with Colorado. He gave up a run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a win at Texas on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.