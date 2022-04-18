How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies will look to continue their success when the scuffling Phillies come to town on Monday.

The Rockies (6-3) lost on Sunday, but are still one of the early season surprises in baseball, as they remain a game behind the Dodgers and Giants in the National League West. The Phillies (4-6) come to Denver losers of five of six after dropping a four-game series in Miami.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado fell behind the Cubs 5-0 on Sunday and couldn't climb all the way back in a 6-4 loss as it split the four-game series with Chicago. First baseman C.J. Cron is off to a scorching start at the plate with five home runs and 10 RBIs in nine games. 

Free-agent addition Kris Bryant is still looking for his first home run of the season, but is slashing .343/.375/.457.

Philadelphia has a staff ERA of 5.07, with the starters getting lit up for a 5.68 ERA and 1.353 WHIP in 44.1 innings. Offensively, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have two home runs each, but Harper — the reigning NL MVP — is slashing .216/.333/.486, while Schwarber is at .139/.225/.333.

Right-hander Aaron Nola is scheduled to make his third start for the Phillies. He's allowed seven runs on seven hits in 9.1 innings so far, with 12 strikeouts and three walks. He's served up three home runs as well. Nola was tagged for three runs in 3.1 innings in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Chad Kuhl, signed as a free agent in March, is set to make his second start with Colorado. He gave up a run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a win at Texas on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_10921803
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA;Bobby Lashley (black trunks) with MVP (suit) battles Kofi Kingston (purple pants) for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena.
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night RAW

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Independiente Rivadavia vs. Defensores de Belgrano

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) gets caught in a run down as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) throws the ball in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) and first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) celebrate after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy