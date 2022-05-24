Phillies vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies struck first in the four-game series against the World Champion Braves, who look to even the series on Tuesday.

The Phillies (20-22) took sole possession of the No. 2 spot in the NL East on Monday by beating the Braves (19-23) in the opener of a four-game series at Truist Park. It's the first of 19 meetings this season for the division rivals and the series continues Tuesday night.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia did its offensive work early, scoring seven runs in the first four innings of their 7-3 win. Rhys Hoskins gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a bases-clearing double in the second.

Philadelphia remains eight games behind the Mets in the NL East with the win. The Phillies have won two straight games while Atlanta dropped its second in a row.

Kyle Gibson, the 34-year-old right-hander, is on tap to start for Philadelphia on Tuesday. In eight starts, he is 3-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 1.233 WHIP in 43 innings. Gibson lost his last start on Thursday, allowing two runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings against the Padres in a 2-0 loss.

The Braves counter with left-hander Max Fried, who is 4-2 in eight starts. Fried has pitched to a 3.31 ERA and 1.041 WHIP in 49 innings with 47 strikeouts and only six walks. Last time out, Fried took the loss at Milwaukee after allowing three runs on seven hits in six innings.

