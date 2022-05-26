Phillies at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will hit the road to take on the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday night.

After a long offseason lockout, live baseball has been something special to watch that everyone had been taking for granted. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Phillies traveling to Atlanta to face off against the Braves.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Phillies have opened up the season with a 20-24 record. Philadelphia has a much better team than their record indicates and has plenty of time to turn the season around. Taking the mound tonight will be Aaron Nola, who has gone 1-4 with a 3.96 ERA this season.

On the other side of this matchup, the Braves are in a very similar position. Atlanta holds a 21-23 record this season but has a ton of talent on the roster. Kyle Wright will get the nod as the starter tonight and features a 4-2 record with a 2.49 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Despite these squads having quite a bit of talent, they are also NL East rivals. Tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory this evening.

