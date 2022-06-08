How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

The Phillies are 4-0 since Joe Girardi's firing while Brewers are on a four-game skid in this intriguing MLB matchup on Wednesday.

The Phillies (26-29) have won five games in a row and are 4-0 since interim manager Rob Thomson took over last week. They play the second of three games against the Brewers (33-24) on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Brewers have lost four in a row as their lead in the NL Central has dwindled to a half-game over the Cardinals. On Tuesday, Philadelphia did what had been impossible this season, scoring off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader. Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered off the All-Star left-hander in the ninth to lift the Phillies to a 3-2 win.

Hader had not been scored upon in 40 straight appearances dating back to last season.

On Wednesday night, the Phillies are scheduled to start right-hander Aaron Nola, who is 3-4 in 11 starts. He has a 3.92 ERA and 0.930 WHIP in 66.2 innings with 79 strikeouts. Nola got the win on June 1 against the Giants despite allowing five runs on five hits in six innings.

Right-hander Adrian Houser is next in line for the Brewers. In 10 starts, Houser is 3-5 with a 3.51 ERA and 1.403 WHIP in 51.1 innings. He got no-decision in Thursday's win over the Padres after allowing one run on five hits in five innings.

