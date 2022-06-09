Phillies at Brewers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Red-hot Phillies can wrap up their first sweep in Milwaukee since 2014 with a win on Thursday.

The Phillies (27-29) improved to 5-0 under interim manager Rob Thomson and extended their winning streak to six on Wednesday night by routing the Brewers (33-25), 10-0. Philadelphia can finish its first sweep in Milwaukee since 2014 with a win in the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Aaron Nola scattered four hits over eight shutout innings for the Phillies, while Philadelphia got homers from Bryson Stott, Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera and Bryce Harper in the rout.

The Brewers have lost five in a row but maintained their half-game lead in the NL Central when the Cardinals lost at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Right-hander Zach Eflin will close out the series for the Phillies. In nine starts, Eflin is 2-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 1.137 WHIP in 51 innings. He got the win Friday against the Angels, pitching eight shutout innings while allowing five hits and fanning six.

Milwaukee will go with defending NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. He is 3-3 in 11 starts with a 2.50 ERA and an NL-best 0.922 WHIP in 68.1 innings. Burnes, who leads the National League with 84 strikeouts, was hit hard on Friday in a loss to the Padres and he gave up five runs on eight hits in just 3.2 innings.

