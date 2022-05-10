Phillies vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies go for their second straight win against the Mariners on Tuesday night in Seattle.

The Phillies kicked off their seven-game west coast road trip with a big 9-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first time in their history that they shut out the Mariners.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies came out west losing five of their last six but got a good start from Ranger Suarez as he went six innings, giving up just four hits and striking out seven.

When he left after six, the Phillies led 6-0, thanks partly to home runs by Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins. 

It was a great way to start their road trip and on Tuesday, they will turn to Aaron Nola as they look to win their second straight. Nola is just 1-3 on the year, but he has a good 3.38 ERA. The Phillies have lost his last four starts but will look to reverse that trend on Tuesday night.

The Mariners will counter with Robbie Ray as they look to win for just the third time in the last 14 games. Ray is 2-3 on the season with a 4.38 ERA. He has struggled in his previous two starts giving up seven total runs in back-to-back losses.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates a win with Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) after the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Blues vs. Wild, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth42 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
NEW MEXICO STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy