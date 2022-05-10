Phillies vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies go for their second straight win against the Mariners on Tuesday night in Seattle.

The Phillies kicked off their seven-game west coast road trip with a big 9-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first time in their history that they shut out the Mariners.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Phillies came out west losing five of their last six but got a good start from Ranger Suarez as he went six innings, giving up just four hits and striking out seven.

When he left after six, the Phillies led 6-0, thanks partly to home runs by Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins.

It was a great way to start their road trip and on Tuesday, they will turn to Aaron Nola as they look to win their second straight. Nola is just 1-3 on the year, but he has a good 3.38 ERA. The Phillies have lost his last four starts but will look to reverse that trend on Tuesday night.

The Mariners will counter with Robbie Ray as they look to win for just the third time in the last 14 games. Ray is 2-3 on the season with a 4.38 ERA. He has struggled in his previous two starts giving up seven total runs in back-to-back losses.

