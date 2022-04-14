Phillies vs. Marlins Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins will host the Phillies in a four-game series starting today.

This weekend, the Phillies will hit the road and head to Miami for a four-game series with the Marlins.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies started their season relatively strong with two wins over the Athletics last weekend, followed by a massive comeback in game one against the Mets. 

In today's game, the Phillies will want to get out ahead of the Marlins to provide a cushion, so they don't have to rely on their defense as much. The defensive side of the ball hasn't been solid for Philadelphia thus far.

The Marlins are coming off three straight losses; two to the Angels and one to the Giants. While two of the three losses only had one run separating the Marlins from their opponents, one game was lost by four runs. If the Marlins want to pick up a couple of wins against the Phillies, they will have to do a better job both offensively and defensively.

Despite the Marlins having home-field advantage, the Phillies are favored to win today's game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

