How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

The Marlins go for the series win in their third matchup against the Phillies on Saturday.

The Marlins got off to a fast start and never looked back as they stunned and upset the Phillies in the second game of this series, winning 7-1. Phillies starter Zach Eflin gave up four runs in the first two innings and was out after the fourth inning. The Marlins countered with a strong performance from starter Pablo Lopez who went 5.1 innings only giving up four hits and no runs. This potent Philadelphia lineup didn't score until the eighth inning.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

It was the Phillies' fourth straight loss as they've lost five of their last six games and falling to a 3-5 record. It was Jesus Sanchez who was the real difference-maker as he drove in two runs to give the Marlins all they needed to win. They'll go for the series win tonight in this four-game set.

The Phillies will start Ranger Suarez, who will try to bounce back from his last outing against the Mets. He gave up three runs in 2.2 innings but Philadelphia still got the 5-4 win over New York in the end. The Marlins will counter with Trevor Rogers who pitched better in his season debut against the Giants, going five innings and giving up two runs but he still got the loss.

