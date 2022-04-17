How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

The Phillies look to get even in this four-game set in their last game against the Marlins.

The Phillies were able to stop the bleeding a bit as they got back in their series against the Marlins. The Phillies had lost the first two games of the series and lost four games in a row. However, they beat the Marlins handedly on Saturday 10-3. Now, they have a chance to tie up the series here today.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

You can stream the Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins game on fuboTV.

Philadelphia responded nicely yesterday after a dominating 7-1 game on Friday for the Marlins. The offense exploded and the main culprit for that was Bryce Harper. He has started off the season at the plate pretty slow but that wasn't the case for game No. 3. He was able to get on base three times with a double and two walks and drove in two runs. The cherry on top was Ranger Suarez securing the win with a strong five innings as he only gave up two runs.

The Marlins will try to rebound and win the series by starting righty Elieser Hernandez. He'll have to put his first start in the rearview against the Angels as he gave up four runs, including two homers, in 4.2 innings. The Phillies will have a good chance at getting even by starting Zack Wheeler. Even though he got the loss in his opener against the Mets, he only gave up one run on two hits in 4.2 innings.

