Marlins vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies will look to continue gaining ground on the Braves in the NL East with a win over the Marlins tonight.

The Marlins (27-32) and the Phillies (31-30) will play game two of their three-game series in Philadelphia tonight. The Phils took game one yesterday with a score of 3-2.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Bryce Harper got the Phillies on the board first with an RBI double in the third inning. The Marlins tied things up in the fifth with an RBI double to left field from Miguel Rojas. Rojas struck again in the seventh to hit his second RBI double of the game to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead.

In the eighth inning, Didi Gregorious stepped up to the plate to try and even the score at two and he did just that. His single down the first baseline brought home, Rhys Hoskins. In the bottom of the ninth, Rhys Hoskins took matters into his own hands to end the game with a walk-off single to score Matt Vierling.

Tonight, the Marlins will look to Trevor Rogers on the mound. Rogers is 3-5 on the season with an ERA of 5.58. The Phillies will use Zach Eflin, who is 2-4 with a 3.76 ERA.

Despite a significant loss in the final game of their series with the Diamondbacks, the Phillies have been on a hot streak and will look to continue climbing the standings in the NL East.

Regional restrictions may apply.