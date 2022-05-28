How to Watch Phillies at Mets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies and Mets will face off in an NL East rivalry matchup on Saturday evening.

Looking at the Saturday MLB schedule, fans will not have to look too hard to find a good game to watch. There is one game in particular this evening that you won't want to miss. That game will feature the Phillies traveling to New York to take on the Mets.

How to Watch the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX (WLOV Columbus-Tupelo-West Point, MS)

Live stream the Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Phillies have opened up the year with a 21-25 record. There is no question that Philadelphia is a more talented team than its record currently indicates. Last time out, the Phillies came up short against the Mets by a final score of 8-6.

On the other side of this game, the Mets hold a 30-17 record entering today's game. New York looks like a team to watch in the National League right now. After winning last time out against the Phillies, the Mets will look to keep a winning streak going.

Both of these teams are very talented with quite a bit of star power on their rosters. They are also bitter NL East rivals, which adds more intrigue. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win tonight.

