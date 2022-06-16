Phillies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies travel to Washington on Thursday for the first game of a four-game series with the rival Nationals.

The Phillies begin a 10-game road trip on Thursday when they travel to Washington. The Phillies will head to Texas and San Diego after their series with the Nationals as they try and continue their improved play.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phillies are coming off a series win against the Marlins and have won 11 of their last 13 games.

They have been playing great baseball since they fired manager Joe Girardi. They hope they can continue the good play on this long road trip starting Thursday.

The Nationals, though, will be looking to be unwelcome hosts as they try and slow down the Phillies.

The Nationals are coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the streaking Braves and have lost four straight overall. 

Thursday, they will look to snap that streak as they send Patrick Corbin to the mound. Corbin has struggled this year, going 3-8 with a rough 6.65 ERA.

They will need Corbin to be much better on Thursday if they want to get a win against their NL East rival.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
