How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

The Phillies look to get a win against the Nationals in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Phillies head into Friday's doubleheader on a two-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 14 games.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It has been a good run for the Phillies since they fired manager Joe Girardi as they are back over .500 at 33-31.

The Phillies will turn to Bailey Falter in the nightcap on Friday. Falter is still looking for his first win of the year as he is 0-2 with a 4.20 ERA.

The Nationals counter with Paolo Espino as they try and slow down the red-hot Phillies. Espino has started just one game this year and he pitched well, but only lasted three-and-two-thirds innings.

The Nationals have been struggling lately, though. They have lost five straight, including a 10-1 blowout loss the Phillies on Thursday night.

The Nationals are in rebuilding mode, but they still hoped to be better than they have been this year. They are currently 20 games under .500 at 23-43 and are looking to anything good to happen this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.