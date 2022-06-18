How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to make it five in a row with a win over the Nationals on Sunday in this NL East showdown.

The Phillies improved to 35-31 yesterday after beating the Nationals (23-45) in a doubleheader in Washington. Philadelphia is now 11-2 since Joe Girardi was relieved of his managerial duties and the job was passed on to Rob Thomson. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Phils' first win yesterday was a rather straightforward 5-3 victory. Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the top of the first to take the early lead for the Phillies. Odúbel Herrera added to the lead in the third with an RBI groundout. Alec Bohm made it 4-0 in the third with an RBI double. The Nationals got one back in the third with an RBI double from Lane Thomas. 

In the top of the sixth, the Phillies scored one more run to make it 5-1. Another two runs from the Nationals in the sixth brought it to a final score of 5-3. 

Game two of the day was a bit more interesting. Josh Bell hit a home run for the Nationals in the bottom of the second to take the early lead. Matt Vierling answered with his own solo home run for the Phillies in the third to tie it up. By the end of the third, the Phils led 3-1, but the Nats came back in the fourth to tie things up with a second home run from Bell. 

The Nationals went back up with a sac fly from Maikel Franco in the sixth. Luis García made it 5-3 with an RBI double. Bryce Harper tied things back up for the Phils with a two-run double. Matt Vierling hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth, but Nelson Cruz tied things up after a Phillies' error. In a controversial play in the 10th, the Phillies took an 8-6 lead after Rhys Hoskins was interfered with base running. One final push from the Nats only resulted in one run which clearly wasn't enough. 

Today, the Phillies will look to make it five in a row with a win. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

