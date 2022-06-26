How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies look to even this series against the Padres in game two on Saturday night.

When you look back at this game on the scorecard, the win by the Padres over the Phillies might not jump off the page. After all, the Padres only beat the Phillies 1-0. But the way it happened is what keeps the wonder of the game alive. That's because Austin Nola faced off against his brother Aaron in the opener. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

That's when Austin hit a single to drive in Eric Hosmer for the game's only run. Even for a regular-season game in June, that has to be a story that will be told at family reunions for years to come. The win widened the gap for the Padres for the top spot in the NL Wild Card. Philly currently sits two-and-a-half games back of the third spot. These could easily be a series matchup we see in October. 

The Phillies will try to even the series by starting Zach Efilin who is 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA. Blake Snell is 0-4 with a 5.46 ERA. It might be easy to say that this will be a bit of a higher scoring than the opener. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
