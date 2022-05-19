Padres vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres look to win the series against the Phillies when they play the finale of their three-game set on Thursday.

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (WCAUDT – Philadelphia, PA)

Live stream San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They shut out the Phillies 3-0 on Monday in the opener but then got shut out on Tuesday 3-0 as Philadelphia evened the series.

The Padres can still win their second straight road series on their trip away from home despite the loss. They will wrap up their road trip this weekend in San Francisco.

The Padres will send Yu Darvish to the mound looking to bounce back from their loss on Wednesday.

The Phillies will counter with Kyle Gibson. Gibson is 3-1 on the year but has a mediocre 4.10 ERA.

The Phillies are hoping they can get a good outing from Gibson as they try and get a series win and back to .500 on the year.

The Phillies have been playing better lately as they won six of their last nine, including three of four at the Dodgers last weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

May 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat on a line out during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
