Phillies vs. Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Phillies look to snap a two-game losing streak when they play the Rangers in the second and final game of their series on Wednesday.

The Phillies are in the middle of a long 11-game road trip when they play the finale of a two-game set with the Rangers.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers on fuboTV:

The trip started well as the Phillies won the first four games against the Nationals, but they dropped the fifth and final game and then went to Texas and lost 7-0 to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Wednesday, they will look to avoid the two-game sweep before they head to San Diego for a four-game series with the Padres this weekend.

The Rangers, though, will be looking to get their second straight win after dropping two in a row to the Tigers over the weekend.

The Rangers have been trying to get back to .500, but their up-and-down play has continued in June.

Texas has proven it can play with some of the best teams in the American League, but then it will turn around and lose games to teams like the Tigers.

Wednesday, the Rangers hope they can get another win before they welcome the Nationals to town for a three-game series over the weekend.

