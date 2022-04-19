How to Watch Phillies vs. Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will be looking for a win in the second game of their three-game series against the Rockies on Tuesday.

The Phillies (4-7) are continuing their road trip this week with a three-game series against the Rockies (7-3). Colorado picked up the first win last night with a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last series against the Marlins, Philadelphia lost three of four games and was outscored 25-17. Despite putting up a decent amount of runs during that series, the pitching was not able to come through and prevent the Marlins from scoring. The same can be said about Monday's game against the Marlins. 

In that game, the scoring didn't begin until the Rockies' Charlie Blackmon hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. The lead was extended when C.J. Cron scored on a wild pitch to put the Rockies up by two. Randal Grichuk made it a four-run game when he hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh. The Phillies finally found themselves on the board in the top of the eighth when Didi Gregorius hit an RBI double to score Alec Bohm.

The Phillies need to find a way to start getting their bats hot. Although the season is young, they need to click sooner rather than later.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
8:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
