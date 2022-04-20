How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phillies will try to prevent a sweep on Wednesday night in the conclusion to their three-game series with the Rockies.

The Phillies (4-8) and Rockies (8-3) will conclude their three-game series tonight at Coors Field. The Rockies will be looking to complete the sweep over the Phillies this evening after winning 6-5 last night. Philadelphia is on a three-game losing streak right now and will be trying to prevent another loss before heading into its series with the Brewers.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last night's game was a back and forth battle. The Phillies were able to score first with an RBI single from Bryce Harper in the top of the first. Matt Vierling made it 2-0 with an RBI single to right field in the top of the fourth. 

C.J. Cron's sac fly in the bottom of the fourth put the Rockies on the board. Randal Grichuk tied things up for the Colorado when he hit an RBI single right down the middle. The fourth inning proved difficult for the Phillies. Elías Díaz hit an RBI single to make it 3-2. 

Things settled down for the fifth, but Kyle Schwarber started the sixth inning off on a strong foot hitting a two-run homer to put the Phillies back on top 4-3. C.J. Cron came through against for the Rockies to put the ahead once again with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Schwarber hit another RBI single in the top of the eighth to close the gap, but the Phillies were not able to score anymore runs and lost 6-5. 

The Phillies will be looking to put together a complete game today offensively and defensively to prevent the sweep.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 seconds ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 seconds ago
Soccer

Olympique Marseille vs. FC Nantes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 seconds ago
Soccer

RC Lens vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 seconds ago
USATSI_18117427
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Christine Brown39 seconds ago
USATSI_12945540
MLB

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas39 seconds ago
imago1011428787h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Tom Sunderland5 minutes ago
imago1011395060h
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Juventus vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Soccer

Chelsea FC vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy