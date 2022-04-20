How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

The Phillies will try to prevent a sweep on Wednesday night in the conclusion to their three-game series with the Rockies.

The Phillies (4-8) and Rockies (8-3) will conclude their three-game series tonight at Coors Field. The Rockies will be looking to complete the sweep over the Phillies this evening after winning 6-5 last night. Philadelphia is on a three-game losing streak right now and will be trying to prevent another loss before heading into its series with the Brewers.

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV:

Last night's game was a back and forth battle. The Phillies were able to score first with an RBI single from Bryce Harper in the top of the first. Matt Vierling made it 2-0 with an RBI single to right field in the top of the fourth.

C.J. Cron's sac fly in the bottom of the fourth put the Rockies on the board. Randal Grichuk tied things up for the Colorado when he hit an RBI single right down the middle. The fourth inning proved difficult for the Phillies. Elías Díaz hit an RBI single to make it 3-2.

Things settled down for the fifth, but Kyle Schwarber started the sixth inning off on a strong foot hitting a two-run homer to put the Phillies back on top 4-3. C.J. Cron came through against for the Rockies to put the ahead once again with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Schwarber hit another RBI single in the top of the eighth to close the gap, but the Phillies were not able to score anymore runs and lost 6-5.

The Phillies will be looking to put together a complete game today offensively and defensively to prevent the sweep.

