How to Watch Pirates at Braves

The Braves go for their 11th straight win and sweep of the Pirates when they play on Sunday afternoon

The Braves stayed hot on Saturday when they came back from a 4-2 deficit with eight runs in the seventh to get a 10-4 win.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The seventh was highlighted by Ozzie Albies hitting a grand slam that gave them the six-run lead.

The win was the 10th straight for the Braves who are now a season-high six games over .500 at 33-27.

Sunday they will send Kyle Wright to the mound as they go for the sweep of the Pirates. Wright has been good this year going 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA.

The Pirates will counter with Jose Quintana as they look to snap the Braves winning streak.

Quintana has pitched well in his first year with the Pirates. He is just 1-3 on the season, but has a good 3.19 ERA.

The Pirates hope he can give them another good outing as they try and snap a five-game losing streak.

The Pirates will head to St. Louis after this game for four against the Cardinals and are hoping to leave town with a win.

