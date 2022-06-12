How to Watch Pirates at Braves

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Braves stayed hot on Saturday when they came back from a 4-2 deficit with eight runs in the seventh to get a 10-4 win.
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:
Game Date: June 12, 2022
Game Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
The seventh was highlighted by Ozzie Albies hitting a grand slam that gave them the six-run lead.
The win was the 10th straight for the Braves who are now a season-high six games over .500 at 33-27.
Sunday they will send Kyle Wright to the mound as they go for the sweep of the Pirates. Wright has been good this year going 6-3 with a 2.39 ERA.
The Pirates will counter with Jose Quintana as they look to snap the Braves winning streak.
Quintana has pitched well in his first year with the Pirates. He is just 1-3 on the season, but has a good 3.19 ERA.
The Pirates hope he can give them another good outing as they try and snap a five-game losing streak.
The Pirates will head to St. Louis after this game for four against the Cardinals and are hoping to leave town with a win.
Regional restrictions may apply.