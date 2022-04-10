How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to get their first win of the season in Game 3 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals season has started off just as planned as they have beat the Pirates in their first two games. They'll look for a third in this four-game set against Pittsburgh. To do it, they may be without their new manager Oliver Marmol once again. He missed Game 2 yesterday with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for COVID. 

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The absence of Marmol didn't slow down the Cardinals at all, winning their matchup 6-2 yesterday. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado was the standout getting four hits including three doubles and a single to drive in three runs. After Adam Wainwright (40 years young by the way) shut out the Pirates on opening day, the Cardinals have outscored the Pirates 15-2. Pittsburgh must find a way to score more if they're going to steal one on the road. 

Today's starter for St. Louis will be Steven Matz. He will be making his debut for the Cardinals after five years with the New York Mets and a standout year last year with the Toronto Blue Jays. He had a stellar 2021 going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA. He will making his first appearance against Pittsburgh since 2019. 

While the Pirates hope to take advantage of that relative inexperience against them, Pittsburgh will start Bryse Wilson who was 3-7 with a 5.35 ERA last season. Wilson came over in the trade with Atlanta for Richard Rodriguez. Considering Rodriguez is now a free agent after getting suspended for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy and Wilson is still just 24, Pittsburgh has already won that trade. 

