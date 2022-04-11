How to Watch Pirates vs. Cardinals

The Pirates picked up their first win on Sunday and have a chance to leave St. Louis with a four-game split.

The Pirates (1-2) took a couple of days, but on Sunday finally picked up their first win of the new season. Now they have a chance for a four-game split with the Cardinals (2-1) in the first series between the NL Central rivals. The teams close out their set on Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

After St. Louis outscored Pittsburgh 15-2 to win the first two games of the series, the Pirates found their stride on Sunday afternoon. Michael Chavis put Pittsburgh up with a grand slam in the top of the third inning and the Pirates knocked out starter Steven Matz with two more runs in the fourth en route to a 9-4 victory.

Nolan Arenado hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, to put the Cardinals up 3-0 in the bottom of the first. He's off to a torrid start, going 6-for-12 with seven RBIs already.

St. Louis played its second straight game without new manager Oliver Marmol, who was out with the flu.

Right-hander Zach Thompson will make his Pirates debut on Monday. He was acquired in a trade from the Marlins in November after making 14 starts and 12 relief appearances last season for Miami. He had a 3.24 ERA and 1.213 WHIP in 75 innings.

Dakota Hudson, who returned for the end of last season less than a year after Tommy John surgery, gets his first start of the year for St. Louis. He started two games in spring training and allowed four runs in five innings. Hudson started 32 games as a rookie in 2019 and eight in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before his injury.

