How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

The Cardinals look to open their season with a second straight victory when they host the Pirates on Saturday afternoon

The Cardinals had little trouble with the rebuilding Pirates on Friday, winning 9-0 in their season opener.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Tyler O'Neil got the season started on a high note when he singled in a run in the first, hit a three-run homer in the second and then drove in another run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly. O'Neil finished 2-3 with five RBI to lead the Cardinals to the win.

O'Neil was great but the best moment of the day for the Cardinals was when Albert Pujols made his first appearance in a St. Louis uniform. Pujols is back with the Cardinals to end his career and he got a great standing ovation in his first at bat.

It was a great season opener for the Cardinals and Saturday they will look to make it two in a row.

The Pirates, though, will be looking to even the series when they send Mitch Keller to the mound. Keller has shown a lot of potential but has struggled in his career and went just 5-11 last year with a 6.17 ERA.

Pittsburgh is hoping for a better year out of him this season and the Pirates hope that starts with a good outing on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.