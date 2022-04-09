How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look to open their season with a second straight victory when they host the Pirates on Saturday afternoon

The Cardinals had little trouble with the rebuilding Pirates on Friday, winning 9-0 in their season opener.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tyler O'Neil got the season started on a high note when he singled in a run in the first, hit a three-run homer in the second and then drove in another run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly. O'Neil finished 2-3 with five RBI to lead the Cardinals to the win.

O'Neil was great but the best moment of the day for the Cardinals was when Albert Pujols made his first appearance in a St. Louis uniform. Pujols is back with the Cardinals to end his career and he got a great standing ovation in his first at bat.

It was a great season opener for the Cardinals and Saturday they will look to make it two in a row.

The Pirates, though, will be looking to even the series when they send Mitch Keller to the mound. Keller has shown a lot of potential but has struggled in his career and went just 5-11 last year with a 6.17 ERA.

Pittsburgh is hoping for a better year out of him this season and the Pirates hope that starts with a good outing on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
2;15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars Stream

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners Kyle Seager
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Twins

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
baseball field
College Baseball

Cal Baptist at Air Force Stream

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) eludes the tackle of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown (30) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Nebraska Red-White Spring Game

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Arkansas in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Northwestern Women's Lacrosse
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in Women's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Belinda Bencic
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Charleston Open, Semifinals

By Kristofer Habbas32 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at 76ers

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy