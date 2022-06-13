How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to snap a six-game losing streak on Monday when they head to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals

The Pirates continue their road trip on Monday when they begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Pirates head to St. Louis fresh off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Braves in Atlanta. They struggled to score during the series as they were held to four or less runs in each game.

Monday they will look to get back in the win column as they take on the Cardinals. The Pirates are 1-5 against St. Louis this year, though, and will be needing to play much better if they want to get a series win this week.

The Cardinals will be looking to continue their mastery of the Pirates on Monday as they try and bounce back from a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

The loss to Cincinnati kept them from getting a sweep of their rivals and was their fourth loss in six games.

Despite the loss, they are still a half-game up on the Brewers for first place in the NL Central and will be looking to stay there with a win on Monday.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
