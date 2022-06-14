How to Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to get a win in the second game of their doubleheader on Tuesday when they take on the Cardinals in St. Louis

The Pirates looked on their way to snapping their losing streak on Monday night as they led the Cardinals 5-0 heading into the sixth inning. Unfortunately, they gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and then one more in the seventh and eighth and went home with a 7-5 loss.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tuesday they will look to finally get back in the win column and they will have two shots to do it. 

They will play the Cardinals in a day/night doubleheader in St. Louis. In the nightcap, they will send Bryse Wilson to the mound. Wilson is still looking for his first win of the year as he is 0-3 with a 7.53 ERA.

The Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas. Mikolas has just a 2.93 ERA, but has struggled in his most recent starts.

The Cardinals hope Mikolas can find his form again as they look to extend the woes of the Pirates in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Cardinals are in first place in the NL Central and can put a little more distance between them and the Brewers if they can sweep the doubleheader on Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 13, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) celebrates with center fielder Luis Robert (88) after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets center fielder Khalil Lee (26) is greeted by left fielder Mark Canha (19) and shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Red Sox

By Evan Lazar33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy