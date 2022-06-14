How to Pirates at Cardinals

The Pirates look to get a win in the second game of their doubleheader on Tuesday when they take on the Cardinals in St. Louis

The Pirates looked on their way to snapping their losing streak on Monday night as they led the Cardinals 5-0 heading into the sixth inning. Unfortunately, they gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and then one more in the seventh and eighth and went home with a 7-5 loss.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Tuesday they will look to finally get back in the win column and they will have two shots to do it.

They will play the Cardinals in a day/night doubleheader in St. Louis. In the nightcap, they will send Bryse Wilson to the mound. Wilson is still looking for his first win of the year as he is 0-3 with a 7.53 ERA.

The Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas. Mikolas has just a 2.93 ERA, but has struggled in his most recent starts.

The Cardinals hope Mikolas can find his form again as they look to extend the woes of the Pirates in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Cardinals are in first place in the NL Central and can put a little more distance between them and the Brewers if they can sweep the doubleheader on Tuesday.

