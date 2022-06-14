How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates look to bounce back after losing a 7-5 game to the Cards last night after having a five-run lead.

The Pirates (24-35) are on the road in St. Louis for a four-game series with the Cardinals (35-27). The teams will play game two today after the Cardinals picked up a 7-5 win yesterday to take the early lead in the series. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Diego Castillo put the Pirates on the board early with a solo home run in the top of the second. It wasn't until the top of the fifth when another run was scored thanks to Ke'Bryan Hayes' RBI single which gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead. Michael Chavis followed with a three-run homer to extend the Pirates' lead to five. 

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Cards finally got their bats going in the bottom of the sixth and found themselves on the board from Brendan Donovan's two-run double. Dylan Carlson followed with a three-run homer to tie the game up. Paul Goldschmidt hit the go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh and the final run came across home plate on a Pirates' error. 

The Pirates will need to find a way to bounce back today and deny the Cardinals another opportunity to score seven unanswered runs. 

