How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

The Cubs look to snap a three-game losing streak when they hosts the Pirates in the second of a four-game set in Chicago

The Cubs dropped under .500 for the fist time this season on Thursday when they lost to the Pirates 4-3. Chicago took an early 3-0 lead, but Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run in the third and Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double in the fifth to give the Pirates the lead and the win.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The loss was the third straight for the Cubs after they lost the last two games to the Rays on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chicago now sits at 6-7 on the season and will turn to Drew Smyly to get them back in the win column. Smyly has been great in his first two starts of the year. He has gone a combined 9.2 innings and has yet to give up a run on the season.

The Pirates will look to break that run as they go for their second straight win after dropping three straight at Milwaukee to open the week.

Pittsburgh is now also 6-7 on the year, but are 2-1 already against the Cubs and have won the last two.

