How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs look to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon when they host the Pirates

The Cubs lost their fourth straight on Friday, losing to the Pirates 4-2. Chicago scored two in the bottom of the second to tie the game at two, but couldn't get another run across the plate and took the loss.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drew Smyly took the loss by giving up all four runs in his five innings of pitching. Two of those runs came via home runs by Michael Chavis in the fourth inning and Roberto Perez in the fifth. Perez also drove in two runs in the second to give him three on the game.

Saturday the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound looking to snap out of their losing streak. Hendricks pitched against the Pirates one other time this season and it did not go well. He gave up six runs in just 3.2 innings pitched to take the loss.

The Pirates will counter with Zach Thompson. Thompson was the opposing pitcher to Hendricks last Wednesday and pitched four innings, giving up just two runs.

Pittsburgh is hoping to get the same result on Saturday as it goes for its third straight win to. move back above .500 on the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

