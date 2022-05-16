How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

The Cubs go for their third straight win on Monday night when they host the Pirates in the first of a three-game set

The Cubs head back home on Monday after finishing a 4-2 west coast road trip. Chicago took two of three from both the Padres and Diamondbacks in a great road trip.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Cubs went out west losers of eight of nine but found their bats in getting four wins last week.

Monday they hope that continues against a Pirates team that they are just 2-4 against so far this year.

They did score 21 runs in a game against the Pirates earlier this season, but have been mostly silenced by the Pittsburgh pitchers.

The Pirates will look to keep the Cubs bats down again as they go for their third straight win after beating the Reds in the last two games.

The Pirates had lost the first two games against Cincinnati, but got a 3-1 win on Saturday and then won again on Sunday despite not getting a single hit.

It was just the sixth time ever a team has won without getting a hit. The Pirates drew three walks and then got a fielder's choice by Ke'Bryan Hayes in the eighth to get their lone run.

Monday they will look to get the bats going and get their third straight win.

