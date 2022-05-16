How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their third straight win on Monday night when they host the Pirates in the first of a three-game set

The Cubs head back home on Monday after finishing a 4-2 west coast road trip. Chicago took two of three from both the Padres and Diamondbacks in a great road trip.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cubs went out west losers of eight of nine but found their bats in getting four wins last week.

Monday they hope that continues against a Pirates team that they are just 2-4 against so far this year.

They did score 21 runs in a game against the Pirates earlier this season, but have been mostly silenced by the Pittsburgh pitchers.

The Pirates will look to keep the Cubs bats down again as they go for their third straight win after beating the Reds in the last two games.

The Pirates had lost the first two games against Cincinnati, but got a 3-1 win on Saturday and then won again on Sunday despite not getting a single hit.

It was just the sixth time ever a team has won without getting a hit. The Pirates drew three walks and then got a fielder's choice by Ke'Bryan Hayes in the eighth to get their lone run.

Monday they will look to get the bats going and get their third straight win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) reacts after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) is greeted by third base coach Luis Rivera (20) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with his interpreter after defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Mets

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore (25) celebrates a win over the Miami Marlins with teammate second baseman Adam Frazier (26) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Soccer

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy