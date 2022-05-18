How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cubs go for their fifth straight win and a sweep of the Pirates on Wednesday night in Wrigley Field.

The Cubs stayed hot on Tuesday when they picked up their second straight shutout of the Pirates. The Cubs got another great pitching performance and broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rookie Christopher Morel capped the scoring in the ninth when he hit a pinch-hit solo home run in his first major league at-bat.

Wednesday, the Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound looking to finish off the sweep and get a season-best fifth straight win for Chicago.

The Pirates, though, will look to find their bats as they not only try and avoid the sweep but score their first run. 

Pittsburgh has scored just one run in the last 30 innings and haven't scored since getting a single fun in the eighth inning against the Reds on Sunday despite being no-hit.

The Pirates' bats have really been quieted over the last week but they can still salvage one game if they can solve Smyly on Wednesday night.

