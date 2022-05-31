How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

The Dodgers will look to make it five in a row with a win against Pittsburgh tonight.

The Pirates (19-27) are on the road this week for a three-game series against the Dodgers (33-14). Pittsburgh is currently in third in the NL Central and are 10.5 games back from the leading Brewers. The Dodgers are leading the NL West and have a three-game lead over the Padres.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Most recently, the Pirates are coming off of a three-game series against the Padres in which they lost two and won one. All three games were decided by two or fewer runs. The last game between the two was yesterday and finished with the Padres winning 4-2. The game was scoreless for four innings and the Padres finally put two up in the bottom of the fifth. The Pirates tied it up in the top of the eighth but were not able to hold on for extra innings and the Padres scored two in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

The Dodgers are on a four-game win streak after sweeping the Diamondbacks. Los Angeles outscored Arizona 26-8 in the series. Last night, the Dodgers scored three runs between the second and third inning to take the early lead. They held on until late when the Diamondbacks got one back in the bottom of the ninth. It wasn't enough for the Diamondbacks, though, and the Dodgers were able to complete the sweep.

The Pirates will look to Zach Thompson tonight on the mound. He is 2-4 with an ERA of 5.50. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler who is 6-1 on the season with a 2.91 ERA.

