How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dodgers will look to make it five in a row with a win against Pittsburgh tonight.

The Pirates (19-27) are on the road this week for a three-game series against the Dodgers (33-14). Pittsburgh is currently in third in the NL Central and are 10.5 games back from the leading Brewers. The Dodgers are leading the NL West and have a three-game lead over the Padres. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Today:

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, the Pirates are coming off of a three-game series against the Padres in which they lost two and won one. All three games were decided by two or fewer runs. The last game between the two was yesterday and finished with the Padres winning 4-2. The game was scoreless for four innings and the Padres finally put two up in the bottom of the fifth. The Pirates tied it up in the top of the eighth but were not able to hold on for extra innings and the Padres scored two in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

The Dodgers are on a four-game win streak after sweeping the Diamondbacks. Los Angeles outscored Arizona 26-8 in the series. Last night, the Dodgers scored three runs between the second and third inning to take the early lead. They held on until late when the Diamondbacks got one back in the bottom of the ninth. It wasn't enough for the Diamondbacks, though, and the Dodgers were able to complete the sweep.

The Pirates will look to Zach Thompson tonight on the mound. He is 2-4 with an ERA of 5.50. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler who is 6-1 on the season with a 2.91 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates with Freddie Freeman (5) after hitting a solo homerun against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Dodgers

By Christine Brown21 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Hurricanes Game 7

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
nat geo
entertainment

How to Watch Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Series Premiere

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) is congratulated by catcher Riley Adams (15) and first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy