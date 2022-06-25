How to Watch Pirates at Rays

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to rebound after a walk-off win by the Tampa Bay Rays in the opener.

The first game between the Pirates and Rays was a tremendous way to start off this series between these two who last played five years ago. The win propelled the Rays into a virtual tie with the Minnesota Twins for the final AL Wild Card spot. That was after the Twins got blanked by the Colorado Rockies last night. This extra Wild Card spot is really making the playoff chase that much more exciting. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh 

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Most of the runs scored in the opener were gotten out of the way quickly. The Rays scored three runs in nine innings and they all came around in the second. Then the Pirates tied it up in the fifth. The game went to extras tied 3-3 and after the Pirates couldn't score, Tampa got a win thanks to Harold Ramirez hitting a walk-off single with the automatic runner on. 

Both pitchers for game two are performing better than their records would indicate. JT Brubaker will start for Pittsburgh today. He has a 1-7 record with a 4.11 ERA. He did get his first win of the season though in his last start against the Cubs, not giving up any runs in a 12-1 win. The Rays will counter with the crafty veteran Corey Kluber. He is picking up where he left off last year with the Yankees. He's 3-4 but has a 3.46 ERA. Can the Pirates bounce back?  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:!0
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Yankees

By Ben Macalusojust now
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Rays

By Ben Macalusojust now
LPGA Brooke Henderson
2022 KPMG Womens PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400 Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Indy Motor Speedway
MotoGP

Grand Prix Series GP Gorzow stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
RUGBY
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby New York vs Seattle Seawolves

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy