How to Watch Pirates at Rays

The first game between the Pirates and Rays was a tremendous way to start off this series between these two who last played five years ago. The win propelled the Rays into a virtual tie with the Minnesota Twins for the final AL Wild Card spot. That was after the Twins got blanked by the Colorado Rockies last night. This extra Wild Card spot is really making the playoff chase that much more exciting.

Most of the runs scored in the opener were gotten out of the way quickly. The Rays scored three runs in nine innings and they all came around in the second. Then the Pirates tied it up in the fifth. The game went to extras tied 3-3 and after the Pirates couldn't score, Tampa got a win thanks to Harold Ramirez hitting a walk-off single with the automatic runner on.

Both pitchers for game two are performing better than their records would indicate. JT Brubaker will start for Pittsburgh today. He has a 1-7 record with a 4.11 ERA. He did get his first win of the season though in his last start against the Cubs, not giving up any runs in a 12-1 win. The Rays will counter with the crafty veteran Corey Kluber. He is picking up where he left off last year with the Yankees. He's 3-4 but has a 3.46 ERA. Can the Pirates bounce back?

