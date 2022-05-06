How to Watch Pirates at Reds

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates head to Cincinnati on Friday to open a four-game series with the struggling Reds.

The Pirates wrap up their six-game road trip with a four-game set in Cincinnati starting on Friday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are coming off of a doubleheader split with the Tigers on Wednesday, but have won just twice in the last eight games.

Pittsburgh has won just two series all year and comes into the game 10-14 on the season.

On Friday, the Pirates will turn to JT Brubaker as they look to send the Reds home with their 10th straight loss.

It has been a nightmare season for the Reds so far. They started 2-2 but have gone just 1-20 since and have a major league-worst 3-22 record.

They have been swept in three consecutive series to the Padres, Rockies and Brewers — the last two of which were on the road.

On Friday, they hope getting back in their home park can help them break their long losing streak and finally get them back on track. They have only played eight games at home this year and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

