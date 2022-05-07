How to Watch Pirates at Reds

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates go for their second straight win in the first game of a doubleheader with the Reds on Saturday

The Pirates and Reds were supposed to start their three-game series on Friday, but the game was postponed to Saturday due to weather.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday and then will finish the series on Sunday.

In a strange bit of scheduling and weather postponements, this will be just the second day this week that the Pirates have played. They had a scheduled day off on Monday and Thursday but were also rained out on Tuesday and played the Tigers in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

They will now do the same thing on Saturday looking to extend the Reds losing streak to 11 games.

The Reds have won just once in their last 21 games and have really struggled this year. They are giving up a ton of runs and the offense has not been able to keep up.

They started the year going 2-2 including an opening day win against the defending World Series champ Braves, but it has gone downhill since.

Saturday they hope being back at home can get them a win to get them out of their funk.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
12:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Reds

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Cornell at Dartmouth in College Softball

By Matthew Beighlejust now
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Vermont vs UMBC in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
imago1011673600h
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Udinese in Canada

By Matthew Beighle40 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Horse Racing
148th Kentucky Derby

How to Watch 148th Kentucky Derby

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy