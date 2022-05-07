How to Watch Pirates at Reds

The Pirates go for their second straight win in the first game of a doubleheader with the Reds on Saturday

The Pirates and Reds were supposed to start their three-game series on Friday, but the game was postponed to Saturday due to weather.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday and then will finish the series on Sunday.

In a strange bit of scheduling and weather postponements, this will be just the second day this week that the Pirates have played. They had a scheduled day off on Monday and Thursday but were also rained out on Tuesday and played the Tigers in a doubleheader on Wednesday.

They will now do the same thing on Saturday looking to extend the Reds losing streak to 11 games.

The Reds have won just once in their last 21 games and have really struggled this year. They are giving up a ton of runs and the offense has not been able to keep up.

They started the year going 2-2 including an opening day win against the defending World Series champ Braves, but it has gone downhill since.

Saturday they hope being back at home can get them a win to get them out of their funk.

Regional restrictions may apply.