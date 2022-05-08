How to Watch Pirates at Reds

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday in MLB action, the Pirates will take on the Reds in an NL Central matchup in Cincinnati.

The 2022 MLB season has been moving quickly and fans are starting to get an idea of what their teams are capable of doing. On Sunday, there will be quite a few good games to watch. One matchup to keep an eye on that doesn't feature a top-notch contender will see the Pirates take on the Reds in Cincinnati.

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Coming into today's game, the Pirates have gone 11-15 to open up the season. Pittsburgh still has a lot of work to do, but the team definitely looks improved from last season. Taking the mound today will be Zach Thompson, who has gone 1-3 this season with a rough 9.39 ERA.

On the other side of this matchup, the Reds are just 4-23 this season. Cincinnati has gotten off to a brutal start and many have already written them off in the National League. Tyler Mahle will be getting the starting nod with a 1-4 record and 7.01 ERA.

Neither of these teams is expected to be a contender at the end of the season. But, they are fairly evenly matched and should put on a good game. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win today.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/ET
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
