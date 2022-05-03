Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates are set to hit the road to take on the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Taking a look at the Tuesday MLB schedule, fans will have a ton of entertaining games to watch. From contenders to simply good matchups, there is plenty to tune in for. One intriguing matchup will feature the Pittsburgh Pirates traveling to to take on the Detroit Tigers.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Pirates have opened up the year with a 9-13 record. Pittsburgh has definitely taken a step forward this season and has been very competitive thus far. Last time out, the Pirates ended up losing to the Padres by a final score of 5-2.

The Tigers are 7-14 at this stage of the season. Detroit has not looked good to open up the year and need to find a way to string a few wins together. In their last game, the Tigers ended up losing to the Dodgers by a final score of 6-3.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While neither team has been great so far, they are fairly evenly matched.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Tigers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
RED SOX
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs11 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte at North Carolina

By Phil Watson11 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Phillies

By Evan Massey26 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy