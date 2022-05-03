How to Watch Pirates vs. Tigers

The Pirates are set to hit the road to take on the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Taking a look at the Tuesday MLB schedule, fans will have a ton of entertaining games to watch. From contenders to simply good matchups, there is plenty to tune in for. One intriguing matchup will feature the Pittsburgh Pirates traveling to to take on the Detroit Tigers.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Pirates have opened up the year with a 9-13 record. Pittsburgh has definitely taken a step forward this season and has been very competitive thus far. Last time out, the Pirates ended up losing to the Padres by a final score of 5-2.

The Tigers are 7-14 at this stage of the season. Detroit has not looked good to open up the year and need to find a way to string a few wins together. In their last game, the Tigers ended up losing to the Dodgers by a final score of 6-3.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While neither team has been great so far, they are fairly evenly matched.

