How to Watch Pirates at Tigers

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pirates take on the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates and Tigers were supposed to open their two-game series on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to weather and now, the two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Pirates are starting a six-game road trip that will see them head to Cincinnati for a four-game set with the Reds starting on Thursday.

First, though, they want to avoid losing their second straight game and get a win in the opener of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh comes into the game losers of five of their last six after getting swept by the Brewers and then losing two of three to the Padres.

The Tigers have also been struggling as they have lost seven of their last eight. They did snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday when they won at Los Angeles but they dropped the next game on Sunday 6-3.

Both of these teams are needing wins and Wednesday they get a chance to get two of them.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:00
PM/ET
