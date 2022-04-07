How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals host the Pirates on Opening Day looking to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central title.

It seems fitting that Adam Wainwright is starting on Opening Day in what is likely the final season that he, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols will ever be playing together again in a Cardinals uniform. It's just great to see Pujols playing this year after what happened last year with the Angels. 

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

You can stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

He showed that he has value against left-handers when he moved on to play with the Dodgers and now that the NL has the DH, his role will expand that much more. Pujols is 21 homers away from 700 and everyone will be rooting for him to make it to that historic benchmark. No matter what he does on the field, he will be a great inspiration to this club looking to improve on its one-game wild-card playoff game against Los Angeles in last year's playoffs. 

JT Brubaker will get the nod for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day. The righty had a 5-13 record and a 5.36 ERA for the Pirates last year but he went 124.1 innings and recorded 129 strikeouts. He's still only 28 and should eat up a considerable amount of innings once again in his third year with the club. 

Wainwright was brilliant as always last year, posting a 17-7 record with a 3.05 ERA in a monstrous 206.1 innings, which is really unheard of in this age of baseball. With Pujols, Molina, Wainwright, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis might very well have five future Hall of Famers on their club. 

Will it be enough to get them to the next step this year? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

