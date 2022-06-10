Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves go for their ninth straight win on Friday in the second game of a four-game series with the Pirates.

The Braves stayed hot on Thursday when they took down the Pirates 3-1 in the opener of their series.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win was their seventh straight and improved their record to 31-27 on the season Atlanta is finally getting itself back up after the hole it dug to start the season. The Braves are now just six-and-a-half games back of the first-place Mets.

Friday, they will send Spencer Strider to the mound. Strider is just 1-2 but has a good 2.76 ERA on the season.

The Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras as they look to even the series. Contreras has just recorded one decision this year, a win, but has a very nice 1.93 ERA.

Contreras has pitched very well for the Pirates and they hope he can give them another great outing on Friday night.

The Pirates have now lost three in a row and are needing to get back in the win column. They were playing well as they had won seven of nine, but have run into a bit of a slump over the last few days.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18506579
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Braves

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18506908
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Yankees

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18504992
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18506646
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Guardians

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18345845 (1)
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18469710
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Notre Dame vs Tennessee

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jayon Tatum
SI Guide

Celtics Go For 3–1 Lead vs. Warriors

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_18505372
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
USATSI_18479510
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy