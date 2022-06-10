How to Watch Pirates at Braves

The Braves go for their ninth straight win on Friday in the second game of a four-game series with the Pirates.

The Braves stayed hot on Thursday when they took down the Pirates 3-1 in the opener of their series.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The win was their seventh straight and improved their record to 31-27 on the season Atlanta is finally getting itself back up after the hole it dug to start the season. The Braves are now just six-and-a-half games back of the first-place Mets.

Friday, they will send Spencer Strider to the mound. Strider is just 1-2 but has a good 2.76 ERA on the season.

The Pirates will counter with Roansy Contreras as they look to even the series. Contreras has just recorded one decision this year, a win, but has a very nice 1.93 ERA.

Contreras has pitched very well for the Pirates and they hope he can give them another great outing on Friday night.

The Pirates have now lost three in a row and are needing to get back in the win column. They were playing well as they had won seven of nine, but have run into a bit of a slump over the last few days.

Regional restrictions may apply.