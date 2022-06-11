Pirates at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Braves go for their 10th straight win on Saturday when they host the Pirates in the third game of a four-game set.

The Braves stayed hot on Saturday as they took down the Pirates 4-2. The win was their second straight against the Pirates and ninth straight overall.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

The Braves have now climbed to a season-best five games over .500 at 32-27. It is the best stretch of baseball for the Braves this year as they continue their pursuit of the Mets for first place in the NL East.

Saturday, they will send Charlie Morton to the mound looking to get their 10th straight win and clinch a series victory against the Pirates.

The Pirates will counter with Zach Thompson as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

Thompson has pitched well in his last seven starts since struggling in his first four. The Pirates have won his previous three starts and hope they can make it four in a row on Saturday.

The Pirates are looking to snap out of their funk as they try and avoid losing another series on Saturday.

