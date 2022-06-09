How to Watch Pirates at Braves

The defending world champion Braves have won seven straight games entering four-game series with Pirates, starting on Thursday.

The Braves (30-27) are waking up before the All-Star break this season, it seems. Atlanta has won seven straight games and closed to within seven games of the NL East-leading Mets. On Thursday, the Pirates (24-30) come to Truist Park to open a four-game series with the Braves.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

On Wednesday, Atlanta finished off a two-game sweep of the Athletics with a 13-2 thumping. The Braves took the lead with four runs in the fifth, powered by a two-run triple by Michael Harris followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Austin Riley. A seven-run uprising in the seventh turned the game into a rout.

Pittsburgh was swept at home by the Tigers, including a 3-1 loss on Wednesday. Jack Suwinski's solo homer in the fourth was one of just four hits in the game for the Pirates.

This is the first meeting between Pittsburgh and Atlanta this season. Right-hander JT Brubaker is scheduled for the Pirates. In 11 starts, Brubaker is 0-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.452 WHIP in 51.2 innings, fanning 53. He took the loss on Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in four-plus innings.

Left-hander Max Fried is next in line for the Braves. He's also made 11 starts and is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.014 WHIP in 69 innings. In a win at Colorado on Friday, Fried took a hard-luck no-decision after pitching eight shutout innings and allowing just two hits.

