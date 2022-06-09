How to Watch Pirates at Braves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending world champion Braves have won seven straight games entering four-game series with Pirates, starting on Thursday.

The Braves (30-27) are waking up before the All-Star break this season, it seems. Atlanta has won seven straight games and closed to within seven games of the NL East-leading Mets. On Thursday, the Pirates (24-30) come to Truist Park to open a four-game series with the Braves.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On Wednesday, Atlanta finished off a two-game sweep of the Athletics with a 13-2 thumping. The Braves took the lead with four runs in the fifth, powered by a two-run triple by Michael Harris followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Austin Riley. A seven-run uprising in the seventh turned the game into a rout.

Pittsburgh was swept at home by the Tigers, including a 3-1 loss on Wednesday. Jack Suwinski's solo homer in the fourth was one of just four hits in the game for the Pirates.

This is the first meeting between Pittsburgh and Atlanta this season. Right-hander JT Brubaker is scheduled for the Pirates. In 11 starts, Brubaker is 0-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 1.452 WHIP in 51.2 innings, fanning 53. He took the loss on Friday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits in four-plus innings.

Left-hander Max Fried is next in line for the Braves. He's also made 11 starts and is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 1.014 WHIP in 69 innings. In a win at Colorado on Friday, Fried took a hard-luck no-decision after pitching eight shutout innings and allowing just two hits.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18499768
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Guardians

By Adam Childs19 seconds ago
USATSI_18499307
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Braves

By Phil Watson19 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Luis Gonzalez (51) hits a single resulting in a run on a fielding error by Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers
SI Guide

Lightning, Rangers Look to Get Within One Win of the Cup Final

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_18500402
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
USATSI_18459631
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Canadian Open, First Round

By Brandon Rush4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Malta vs. Estonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy