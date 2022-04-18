How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

The Pirates are off to a solid start and visit the Brewers in a National League Central battle on Monday.

The Pirates (5-4) have won two straight and four of five after a slow start and now head back out on the road to face the Brewers (5-5), who salvaged a split of their four-game series with the Cardinals with a win on Sunday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh got three runs in the seventh inning Sunday to climb back from a 3-0 deficit in an eventual 5-3 win over the Nationals. Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run with a single.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead over St. Louis in the fourth on a bases loaded walk by Willy Adames and hung on for a 6-5 win to split the four-game set at Miller Park. Tyrone Taylor's two-run double in the seventh inning provided the needed insurance.

Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, signed to an eight-year extension recently, is slashing .400/.438/.500 and has a pair of stolen bases to pace the Pirates offense. On Monday, Pittsburgh has right-hander Zach Thompson scheduled. In his first start Wednesday against the Cubs, he allowed two runs on five hits in four innings.

Left-hander Eric Lauer is scheduled to make his second start of the year for the Brewers. He struggled against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing four runs — three earned — on three hits in 4.1 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

