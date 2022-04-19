How to Watch Pirates vs. Brewers

The Brewers can lock up a series win with a victory over the visiting Pirates at American Family Field on Tuesday.

The Brewers (6-5) opened a three-game series with a win over the Pirates (5-5) on Monday and look to lock up the win in the set on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Former National League MVP Christian Yelich showed some signs of life on Monday with two hits, including a grand slam in the fourth inning of Milwaukee's 6-1 win. Yelich slashed just .248/.362/.373 in 117 games last season with nine home runs. In 2018-19, he crushed 80 homers, finishing first and second, respectively, in the MVP voting.

Pittsburgh's lone run came on Diego Castillo's solo home run, the first of his career, in the fourth inning.

On Tuesday night, JT Brubaker is set to make his third start of the season for the Pirates. It's been a struggle early in the season for the right-hander, who has allowed eight runs on nine hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts in just 7.1 innings so far this season.

Milwaukee counters with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. The righty has a 2.25 ERA and 0.917 WHIP in his first two starts, striking out 12 in 12 innings. He fired seven shutout innings at Baltimore on Wednesday, surrendering three hits, but took a no-decision.

