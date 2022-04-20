Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers look to wrap up the three-game sweep of Pirates in a getaway day Wednesday matinee.

The Brewers (7-5) picked up their third straight win on Tuesday night, beating the Pirates (5-6) by a 5-2 count. On Wednesday afternoon, they look to complete a three-game series sweep.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rowdy Tellez and Kolton Wong powered a four-run second inning for Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Tellez blasted a two-run homer, his second of the season, and Wong added a two-run double. The Brewers managed just three hits, but the third was a solo shot by Hunter Renfroe to lead off the seventh.

On Wednesday, the Pirates will turn to right-hander Mitch Keller, who has struggled to a 9.39 ERA and 2.348 WHIP in his first two starts, lasting just 7.2 innings. He surrendered four runs on seven hits with three walks in 3.2 innings on Friday in a loss to the Nationals.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff is coming off a solid outing, limiting the Cardinals to three hits in five scoreless innings on Thursday, but has a 7.27 ERA and 1.500 WHIP in two starts covering 8.2 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson
