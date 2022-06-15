How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals look for the four-game series sweep against the Pirates on Wednesday when the two MLB foes face off.

The Pirates are looking to end a nine-game losing streak when they face the Cardinals in the finale of this series on Wednesday. The Cardinals have won eight of nine against the Pirates this season on their quest to stay atop of the NL Central. St. Louis holds a two-and-a-half game advantage over the Brewers heading into tonight's game. The Cardinals should keep holding the momentum after one of their best days of the season yesterday.  

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Live stream Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

These two played a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning with a 3-1 victory for St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt earned all of the RBIs for the Cardinals highlighted by a two-run homer. It was a great pitching effort by Matthew Liberatore, who went five innings, giving up no runs as he struck out five batters. The Pirates didn't score until the seventh inning. Somehow, it wasn't even the best pitching performance of the day. 

That came in game two of the doubleheader when the Cardinals beat the Pirates 9-1. Miles Mikolas was one strike away from throwing the first no-hitter for St. Louis in 21 years. The Pirates scored an unearned run after a throwing error in the fourth. Mikolas didn't give up a hit for eight-and-two-thirds innings until Cal Mitchell hit a double with two outs and two strikes. Mikolas got the very next batter out anyway. 

The Cardinals will get even more reinforcements today as Jack Flaherty will make his season debut today after dealing with a right shoulder injury. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches, according to Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol. The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep by starting Roansy Contreras who is 1-1 on the season with a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings. 

