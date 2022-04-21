Pirates vs. Cubs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Pirates look to snap a three-game losing streak when they travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs.

The Pirates continue their seven-game road trip on Friday with the first of a four-game set with the rival Cubs.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

After getting swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee, the Pirates head to Chicago to start the week. Pittsburgh is now 5-7 on the year but will be looking to win its second straight game against the Cubs after beating them 6-2 last Wednesday.

The Pirates and Cubs split the two-game series last week, and Thursday, they will be looking to get a game up on the season series with a win.

The Cubs will be looking to snap their losing streak after dropping the last two against the Rays. Chicago won game one against Tampa Bay but lost 6-5 on Tuesday and then 8-2 in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday.

The Cubs will send Jack Leiter to the mound looking to stop their slide. Leiter will be making his second start for Chicago after going just 3.1 innings against the Rockies on Saturday. He gave up seven runs while walking four in that start, and looks better on Thursday.

